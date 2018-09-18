Konica Minolta acquires Vebridge Holdings

Konica Minolta (OTCPK:KNCAY) announces the acquisition of VeBridge Holdings, Inc., a Lexington, Kentucky-based document management business specializing in enterprise content management, business process automation and outsourcing, and document conversion services.

“The acquisition of VeBridge further complements the portfolio of ECM, business process automation, document management solutions and document conversion services we currently offer to our customers. We’re excited to make this addition, which expands our geographic coverage in the Midwest, and further demonstrates our commitment to meeting the current and future needs of businesses nationwide in solving their content and document management challenges”, stated Kevin Kern, Senior vice president, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta.