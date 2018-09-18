Tesla comments on DOJ probe

A spokesperson for Tesla (TSLA -3.8% ) says the company has not received a subpoena from the Department of Justice, but is voluntarily cooperating with requests for documents.

Bloomberg reported earlier in the day that the U.S. Attorney's office in the Northern District of California is probing the company over CEO Elon Musk's communications on taking Tesla private.

Full Tesla statement: "Last month, following Elon's announcement that he was considering taking the company private, Tesla received a voluntary request for documents from the DOJ and has been cooperative in responding to it," the spokesperson said. "We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process. We respect the DOJ's desire to get information about this and believe that the matter should be quickly resolved as they review the information they have received."

