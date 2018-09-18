Ford shows off Transit PHEV in Germany

Ford (F +0.4% ) is showing off the production version of its new Transit Custom plug-in hybrid electric vehicle at an event today in Hannover, Germany.

The automaker says it's the first volume manufacturer to offer PHEV technology in this segment of the van market.

The vehicle has three EV modes (EV Auto, EV Now, EV Later) to enable drivers to determine how they want to use the battery.

Transit Custom PHEV details: The vehicle features an advanced hybrid powertrain system that targets a zeroemission driving range of 50 kilometres (31 miles), and uses the Ford 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender for total range exceeding 500 kilometres (310 miles).

