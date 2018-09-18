YouTube shutters gaming app, launches Gaming tab

Google (GOOG +1.1% )(GOOGL +1.2% ) is shutting down its standalone YouTube gaming app in favor of a new Gaming tab integrated into the regular YouTube experience.

The tab will feature new videos from subscribed channels, an area for trending videos, and an “On the Rise” feature where the platform will highlight quality content from smaller creators.

Individual games will get YouTube pages to highlight popular videos and live streams.

The standalone app had launched in 2015 but never gained traction.

YouTube Gaming will compete against Twitch, which Amazon purchased in 2014 for $970M.

