New Jersey eyes wind power after Exelon shuts Oyster Creek nuclear plant

New Jersey will look to wind energy to replace some of the electric power it is losing now that Exelon (EXC -0.8% ) has permanently shut down the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant.

New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities says it will seek applications from companies interested in doing offshore wind energy projects, eyeing an initial round of projects totaling 1,100 MW, nearly twice the amount generated by Oyster Creek.

Built in 1969, the Oyster Creek Generating Station was considered the oldest operating commercial nuclear power facility in the U.S.