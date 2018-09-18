Symantec launches free election security service

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) announces a free AI-driven service that political candidates and campaigns can use to test the security and authenticity of websites.

The service uses Symantec’s Project Dolphin spoof proof service to analyze websites and notify an organization if a spoof site is found.

Key quote: “The websites of candidates, state election commissions, and other political organizations are a prime target for malicious actors seeking to influence the outcome of the upcoming U.S. midterm election, as well as other global electoral processes.”

Symantec shares are up 4.3% to $20.64.

