Brazil diesel subsidy program threatens Petrobras, analyst says

Brazil could face a diesel shortage at the end of 2018 or Petrobras (PBR +3.4% ) may be forced to eat losses on fuel sales thanks to a diesel subsidy program, says analyst and broker INTL FCStone.

The subsidy program, unveiled in May to halt a truckers strike over rising diesel prices, set prices too low and has yet to pay out compensation to most diesel importers, and "Unless oil regulator ANP raises diesel prices and starts paying subsidies, we will have diesel shortages in the last months of the year or Petrobras will have to face the cost alone of supplying the whole market at a loss," FCStone says.

PBR CFO Rafael Grisolia said last week that the company expects to receive 2B-2.5B reais ($484M-$605M) from ANP within two weeks to compensate for subsidies.