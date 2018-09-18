Didi restores late-night service after suspension

Didi Chuxing (DIDI) resumes late-night rides in China after a temporary suspension to implement new safety features following the murder of two passengers within four months.

Didi is limiting the late-night trips to drivers who have provided at least 1,000 rides with no issues over at least the past six months.

The ride-hail service is also putting audio recording in its cars for nearly 80% of its services. Didi introduced a tool for passengers to instantly contact police and 7M people have registered emergency contacts with the company under the new program.

Didi has about 550M users and 30M registered drivers.

