Radcom pares rebound gains as Needham trims target

A volatile couple of days has seen Israel-based Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) rebounding today after a conference call where the company says it sees no impact from Super Typhoon Mangkhut, but shares are dipping again amid a price target cut.

Shares are up 13.5% -- a bounceback from yesterday's 29% decline on concerns of the typhoon's impact on Radcom's No. 2 customer, the Philippines' Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY).

But those gains are pared from earlier after Needham lowered its price target to $20, from $27. Taking into account all the shakeups, that now implies 44% upside (less than before, but still strong).