Retailers object to swipe fee settlement

Retailers maintain that a proposed multi-billion dollar class action settlement involving Visa (V +1.2% ) and MasterCard (MA +1.9% ) over credit card swipe fees largely resembles part of an agreement that both a federal appellate court and the industry have already turned down.

"The monetary settlement doesn’t solve the problem. Swipe fees cost retailers and their customers tens of billions of dollars a year and have been skyrocketing for nearly two decades," states National Retail Federation Senior Vice President and General Counsel Stephanie Martz.

"Ending the practices that lead to these anticompetitive fees is the only way to give merchants and consumers full relief once and for all," she adds.

