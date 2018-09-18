Delcath up 57% as end of subscription rights period approaches

Thinly traded nano cap Delcath Systems (DCTH +56.6% ) is up on a 15x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 242K shares. The stock has doubled since last week.

The company's subscription rights will be exercisable until 5:00 pm ET on September 26. Under the terms of the rights offering, stockholders will be entitled to purchase 500 common shares at $1.75 for each share owned. Holders who fully exercise their subscription rights will be have an oversubscription privilege subject to conditions.