Copper surges most since April as tariffs seen softer than expected

Comex front-month copper prices jumped 3% to $2.712/lb. for its largest one-day increase since April after the U.S. and China announced fresh tariffs that were less severe than some investors had feared.

The U.S. 10% tariff on $200B of Chinese imports starting Sep. 24 was a measured response than the immediate 25% duty some had expected, and copper prices actually extended gains after China responded that it would retaliate with 5%-10% tariffs on $60B of U.S. goods.

On the London Metal Exchange, aluminum added 0.1% to $2,035/metric ton, zinc rose 1.3% to $2,349, tin fell 0.3% at $18,975, nickel gained 1.3% to $12,400, and lead ticked 0.2% lower to $2,067.

Among base metal stocks: FCX +2.2% , BHP +2.2% , RIO +1.9% , VALE +3.7% , X +2.3% , NUE +2.2% , AKS +4.3% , MT +2.8% , CLF +4% , TECK +3.5% .

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, BCX, COPX, DBB, CU, JJN, CPER, GNR, HAP, MXI, GUNR, BOM, BDD, JJT, NINI, CUPM, LD, FOIL, JJM, BOS, RJZ, GRES, BDG, LEDD, UBM, HEVY, JJUB