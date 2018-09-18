Microsoft, Salesforce launch competing products

Microsoft (MSFT +1.1% ) announces new AI and mixed reality services for Dynamics 365, its workplace software that competes with Salesforce (CRM +1% ).

The services include HoloLens-powered tools and intelligence to make marketing and sales team collaborations more effective.

Remote Assist lets techs and experts see what frontline workers see to help solve problems via HoloLens.

Layout helps workers visualize placing items in commercial or industrial settings using 3D models to rearrange layouts with real-world scale.

The announcements follow Salesforce launching its PowerPoint-competing Quip Slides product.

Read Microsoft’s Dynamics announcement and full service list here.