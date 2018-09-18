BNY Mellon Investment launches Dreyfus Japan Womenomics Fund

BNY Mellon Investment Management, a unit of Bank of New York Mellon (BK +0.4% ), launches the Dreyfus Japan Womenomics Fund.

The fund, which seeks long-term capital growth, is sub-advised by BNY Mellon Asset Management Japan Ltd., an affiliate of the fund's investment adviser, The Dreyfus Corp., BNY Mellon's U.S. Fund Platform.

The fund normally will invest in Japanese-listed company that BNYMAM Japan believes will benefit from the Japanese government's "Womenomics" initiative, which seeks to enhance economic growth in Japan through improved gender parity in the workforce.

"Dreyfus Japan Womenomics Fund is BNY Mellon's first U.S. thematic fund offering investors direct exposure to the improving Japanese economy," said Alicia Levine, chief strategist, BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Previously: BNY Mellon slips 2% as Q2 growth slows from Q1 pace (July 19)