Seritage Growth to turn former Santa Monica Sears site into office/retail complex

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG -1.1% ) and its joint venture partner Invesco Real Estate (MUTF:AARBX) start construction on a project to turn a former Sears building in Santa Monica, CA, into an office and retail building to be called The Mark 302.

Totaling about 100,000 square feet, the building will feature a multi-level workspace with abundant natural light, private rooftop deck, and an indoor/outdoor space for working and collaborating.

Flagship office space is expected to be delivered in Fall 2019.

