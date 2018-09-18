Clariant +8% on guidance raise, new SABIC partnership

Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF, OTCPK:CLZNY) shares rose ~8% after it upgraded its earnings guidance and said it reached a governance agreement with Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Clariant says it now expects adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% by 2021, up from previous guidance of 16%-19%, with sales of ~CHF9B Swiss francs ($9.33B) and operating cash flow of CHF1.2B by 2021.

Clariant and SABIC will merge their high-performance materials businesses and install Ernesto Occhiello, currently Sabic's specialties executive VP, as its CEO effective Oct. 16.

The partners agreed that SABIC would not take over Clariant but could increase the ~25% stake it bought from activist shareholders to rescue Clariant from a hostile takeover threat, says current Clariant CEO Hariolf Kottmann, who would become chairman of an enlarged supervisory board comprising 12 members, including four SABIC nominees.