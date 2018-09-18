Voya Financial cash tender offer for debt prices

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) reports pricing for its cash tender offer for four series of debentures:

Total consideration for 7.250% debentures due 2023 by Voya Holdings is $1,177.57 per $1,000 principal amount;

Total consideration for 7.625% debentures due 2026 by Voya Holdings is $1,259.40 per $1,000 principal amount;

Total consideration for 6.970% debentures due 2036 by Voya Holdings is $1,326.91 per $1,000 principal amount;

Total consideration for 5.500% senior notes due 2022 by Voya Financial is $1,073.61 per $1,000 principal amount.

The tender offers expire on Oct. 1, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.

