Lawsuit targets NiSource, Columbia Gas in deadly gas explosions

A resident of a Massachusetts city who was forced to evacuate his home following last week’s deadly gas blasts is suing NiSource (NYSE:NI) and its Columbia Gas subsidiary, accusing the utility operator of inadequately maintaining its distribution system, the first of what surely will be many such lawsuits.

The proposed class action lawsuit claims the gas pipeline system used by Columbia Gas to service the affected communities was “poorly maintained, antiquated, obsolete, and highly dangerous.”

The lawsuit says the company failed to implement reasonable safety and leak prevention practices and failed to replace obsolete high-risk materials in the system, which used pipelines constructed of cast and wrought iron rather than plastic.

Separately, the two U.S. senators from Massachusetts, Markey and Warren, say the pressure in the pipeline system had been 12x greater than it was intended to hold.