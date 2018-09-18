Washington Prime adds Round1 and The RoomPlace in Fairfield Commons renovation

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) starts the next phase of renovations at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in the Dayton, OH, market by adding a home furnishings retailer and an entertainment complex to replace a Sears store.

Home furnishings retailer The RoomPlace will occupy the upper level of the Sears space, while Round1, an entertainment company that offers bowling, karaoke, and arcade games among other features, will occupy the lower level of the Sears store.

WPG -0.2% in after-hours trading.

While Sears continues to operate its location at the mall, Washington Prime Group negotiated an early termination of the lease to gain control of the real estate and start redevelopment efforts.

