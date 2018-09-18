ACLU charges Facebook, 10 employers with job-ad discrimination

The ACLU (with help from the CWA) has filed a charge with the EEOC against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), charging that the social network and 10 employers unlawfully targeted job ads to male users, discriminating against all nonmale applicants.

The 10 employers include window installer Renewal by Andersen and the police department of Greensboro, N.C.

Facebook "consciously encouraged" the exclusion of women, the ACLU says: “In creating and carrying out these targeting mechanisms, Facebook has created and profited from a powerful tool for discrimination against female and other non-male job applicants."