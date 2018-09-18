Chobani IPO talk again

Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya says he isn't against taking the yogurt company public, although selling to a food conglomerate isn't part of the strategy.

The exec made the pronouncement during a presentation at the Recode Code Conference today.

Ulukaya on the mike: “What happens is all these little brands, these good brands, as they grow, because of the financial structure, 99 percent of them become part of larger organizations. When they become part of a larger organization, it’s the end of their promise."

Chobani brings in about $1B in revenue annually.

Related stocks: GIS, OTCQX:DANOY.