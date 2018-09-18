Square is looking at saving products, ways to trade stocks: CNBC

Square (NYSE:SQ) is considering "lots of ideas" such as adding saving products and a way to let customers trade stocks, Square CFO Sarah Friar says at Recode's annual Code Commerce conference.

"Anything you do today with a bank account, you should look at the Cash App to begin to emulate more and more of that, she said, according to CNBC.

The amount of money the average customer is storing on the app triggered ideas on possible new features for the app, she said.