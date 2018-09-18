Stocks surge as U.S.-China trade actions not as harsh as feared

Stocks sported healthy gains as investors shrugged off a fresh exchange of tariffs between the U.S. and China, with the major averages opening higher and rising into the afternoon to finish just below their best marks of the day.

Pres. Trump announced last night that the U.S. would impose tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods starting at 10% but increasing to 25% on Jan. 1, and China retaliated with planned 5%-10% tariffs on $60B worth of U.S. goods.

But many viewed the tariff rates as less harsh than expected: "The market is thinking this wasn't the worst-case scenario," says Daniel Deming, managing director at KKM Financial. "That's why you're seeing this pseudo-rally taking place."

Deming also believes strong gains in Asian markets also lifted investor sentiment, as "once we saw the Asian market had the ability to rally, most of the major indexes across the globe got their cue."

The consumer discretionary (+1.3%) and tech (+0.6%) sectors outperformed today after leading yesterday's retreat; the trade-sensitive industrial sector (+0.9%) also was strong, and the energy group (+0.7%) benefited from a 1.4% rise in WTI crude oil futures to $69.85/bbl.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury prices tumbled, sending yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield jumping 5 bps to 3.05%, its highest level in four months, and the Fed-sensitive two-year yield ticking up a basis point to 2.79%, its highest in more than a decade.