Cryptocurrency exchanges aren't doing much to stop manipulation: NY AG

Cryptocurrency exchanges are ripe for manipulation and don't have the standard consumer protections that established financial markets have, CNBC reports, citing a report from the New York State Attorney General's office.

"The industry has yet to implement serious market surveillance capacities, akin to those of traditional trading venues, to detect and punish suspicious trading activity," says the report by Attorney General Barbara Underwood's office.

Former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman started the inquiry in April, asking for digital currency exchanges to answer questions about transparency and consumer protection.

Ten exchanges complied with requests. Four, including Kraken, did not.

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell said the NY AG's request was "tone deaf" and "insulting." Powell says Kraken exited from New York in 2015.

The attorney general's office says that although Kraken, Binance and Gate.io don't have the required license, they continue to provide services to New Yorkers and are potentially in violation of the state's virtual currency regulations.

