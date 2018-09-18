U.S. crude supply rose 1.25M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.25M barrels of oil for the week ended Sep. 14, vs. a draw of 8.6M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 1.48M barrels and distillates show a build of 1.53M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a draw of 1.57M barrels.

Nymex October crude recently was at $69.65/bbl in electronic trading, down from today's $69.85 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI