William Hill partners with Vegas NHL team

The first-ever partnership between an NHL team and a sports book operator was announced today with an advertising deal between William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF, OTCPK:WIMHY) and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The partnership will feature a TV visible dasher board, in-arena signage, updated odds displayed on the in-arena Knight Tron during intermission, an away-game watch party and recognition on the LED ribbon board of the William Hill Line Change when the Golden Knights make a line change during the game.

Las-Vegas based William Hill has 108 race and sportsbooks in Nevada.