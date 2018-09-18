Ares Management, Starwood Energy to sell transmission line to Argo Infrastructure

Ares EIF, the power and infrastructure strategy at Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), and Starwood Energy Group Global, agree to sell their respective stakes in Hudson Transmission Partners to an investment vehicle managed by Argo Infrastructure Partners.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

A subsidiary of PowerBridge LLC of Fairfield, CT, the project's developer, will continue to operate and maintain the asset on behalf of Argo Infrastructure and other stakeholders.

Hudson Transmission Partners is a joint venture formed solely to develop, construct, operate, and maintain the Hudson Transmission Project, a 660 MW High Voltage Direct Current electric transmission line that runs about 7.1 miles from a converter station in Ridgefield, NJ, underneath the Hudson River to a substation at West 49th Street in New York City.

