Stein Mart +14% after credit amendments

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) has vaulted 14.2% after hours after announcing amendments to credit agreements that make up a combined borrowing ability of $275M.

The retailer extended and amended its revolving credit deal with Wells Fargo, and its term loan agreement with Gordon Brothers.

Maturity now stretches to Sept. 18, 2023, from the previous maturities of Feb. 3, 2020. The changes also remove cash dominion for the most part; increases its Wells Fargo borrowing limit to $240M from $225M; cuts the GBF loan to $35M from $50M and lowers its borrowing rate 25 basis points; and adds administrative improvements to enhance liquidity.

The company says it should decrease annual borrowing costs by $1M and classify all loans as long-term obligations.