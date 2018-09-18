Nexus gas pipeline ready to start flows on 258-mile stretch

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to provide approval by Sep. 26 for their Nexus natural gas to begin flowing on Sep. 28.

Nexus says it is ready to start flows of as much as 934M cf/day on a 258-mile stretch of pipeline from Columbiana County, Ohio, to an interconnection with DTE Gas in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

The opening of Nexus would provide an infusion of gas to demand markets in the mid-continent in time for winter and increasing takeaway for Appalachian production.

Nexus' developers plan to issue a request to FERC for a few remaining facilities at a later date.