Oil prices jump as rising threat of geopolitical instability adds to uncertainty

Nymex October crude oil jumped 1.4% to settle at $69.85/bbl while Brent crude closed 1.3% higher to $79.03/bbl after Russia blamed Israel for the loss of one of its reconnaissance planes shot down oversight by Syrian defense systems.

“Simply the presence of [Russia, Syria and Israel] in the same headline certainly isn’t going to dampen bullish sentiment today,” said analysts at TAC Energy.

A positive tone for today's trade was set early as reported remarks from Saudi Arabian officials expressed a level of comfort with higher prices of ~$80/bbl in light of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran that could disrupt global output.

“If Saudi Arabia is comfortable with higher prices, it means that the country is unlikely to increase production immediately in order to balance out declining supplies,” says City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

“The oil market has thus far been able to take the evolving tariff issues in stride with the help of a steady U.S. stock market that has virtually ignored potential negative impacts" of tariffs, says Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch & Associates

Market participants also will be watching for tomorrow's inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, which are expected to reveal a fifth straight weekly decline in crude stockpiles.

