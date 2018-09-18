TechCrunch: Evernote slashes 15% of workers

Productivity app maker Evernote (NOTE) has cut 15% of its workforce, TechCrunch says.

That follows on the departure of several senior execs, including its CTO, CFO, CPO and head of HR.

At an all-hands meeting, the company said it would lay off 54 people and focus on specific functions including product development and engineering, according to the report.

Evernote has raised almost $300M over the years but its last funding round was a $6M mezzanine round closing in 2013, TechCrunch notes.