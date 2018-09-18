Boeing planning to raise 737 monthly production to 63, Renton mayor says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is developing plans to raise its 737 production rate to a record 63 per month even as suppliers struggle to keep up, according to the mayor of Renton, Wash., home of the company’s 737 assembly plant.

The mayor refused to name the managers who told him about the plan for each of the factory's three assembly lines to produce 21 jets, saying he wants to protect relationships with his city's largest employer.

Speculation has long swirled about Boeing increasing the monthly rate to 63, but the company has not confirmed such plans and declines to discuss the mayor's comments.