NYT: SEC subpoenas Goldman, Silver Lake in Tesla probe

In its update to the story about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) being probed by the Justice Dept., The New York Times notes that an intensifying SEC investigation will also include subpoenas to financial institutions working with Tesla.

The agency has already subpoenaed Tesla, but has also sent them to Goldman Sachs and Silver Lake, according to the report.

Those two firms were quickly hired by the automaker in mid-August to explore CEO Elon Musk's push to take the company private.

The SEC's probe is said to be wide-ranging, while the full scope of the DOJ's look isn't yet known.

Shares in TSLA fell 3.4% today; they're down 0.1% after hours.

Previously: Tesla comments on DOJ probe (Sep. 18 2018)

Previously: Tesla said to be under criminal investigation (Sep. 18 2018)

Previously: Goldman Sachs to advise Tesla (Aug. 15 2018)

Previously: Silver Lake waits in the wings for Tesla deal (Aug. 15 2018)