Zekelman pulls plans for $752M IPO

Zekelman Industries (ZEK) has withdrawn its application for an initial public offering due to pricing issues, the Windsor Star reports.

“We pulled it. We had a price range we wanted to see and it was at the lower end of that price range," CEO Barry Zekelman says.

The Chicago-based pipe and tubing maker had filed with an eye to selling $752M in shares by the company and selling stockholders.

It had marketed a range of $17-$19/share.

“We’ll keep doing what we’re doing, we’re a growth story, it’s just going to be a little different path,” Zekelman says. “I’m honestly not disappointed at all.”