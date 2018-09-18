Duke Energy closes coal ash breach but spill flows into Lake Sutton

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has closed the breach of its coal ash landfill in North Carolina but not before the spill leaked into Lake Sutton, a popular fishing lake.

The admission sparks criticism from environmental groups who already said DUK’s initial estimate that 2K cubic yards of coal ash spilled likely underestimates its extent.

DUK says the breach caused by heavy rains from Hurricane Florence poses no imminent threat, but environmentalists counter that the company has not said "how much coal ash entered the rainwater and washed off the site," thus the potential risks remain unclear.

DUK also says 207K customers remained without power this afternoon, and the company targets Sept. 26 for getting almost all electricity restored, not including customers with damage that might prevent the return of service.