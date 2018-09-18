Hardware, accessories pace 26% jump in videogame sales

August videogame sales were again the beneficiary of healthy spending on hardware and accessories, though software rebounded to contribute for the month as well.

Overall sales rose 26% for the month, to $796M, according to NPD Group. Software sales rose 16% to $330M; hardware sales increased 28% to $214M, and accessory spending was up 39% to $251M.

The biggest dollar growth is coming in accessories and game cards, at an all-time high. Sales of headsets and headphones are up 88% and gamepad sales have risen 26% (led by Sony's baseline PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black).

Year-to-date overall sales are hanging at a 17% Y/Y gain, to $7.54B.

In hardware, there are spending gains for PS4 (NYSE:SNE), Xbox One (NASDAQ:MSFT), Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY), and plug-and-play devices including the NES Classic and SNES Classic (OTCPK:NTDOY). YTD, PlayStation 4 is the best-selling hardware platform, while the top-selling device is the Switch neon Red/Blue JoyCon 32 GB, analyst Mat Piscatella notes.

In software, Madden NFL 19 (NASDAQ:EA) topped the dollar sales chart with the series' best launch month since Madden NFL 13. It came in ahead of Monster Hunter: World (OTCPK:CCOEY) and Tom Clancy's Rainbox Six: Siege (OTCPK:UBSFY). Meanwhile, hanging at No. 4 is Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO), its 59th of 60 months since release that it's spent among top sellers.

Rounding out the software top 10: No. 5, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 6, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (OTC:NCBDY); No. 7, God of War (SNE); No. 8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (NASDAQ:ATVI); No. 9, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (OTCPK:NTDOY); and No. 10, Super Mario Odyssey (OTCPK:NTDOY).

