Maersk's planned fuel adjustment surcharge draws anger from shippers

A.P. Moeller-Maersk's (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) decision to get clients to help pay for its sulfur cap fleet adjustment is met with anger from shippers and praise from some analysts who see the decision as logical, Splash 24/7 reports.

Maersk Line announced yesterday a new bunker adjustment factor surcharge it says is aimed at recovering the cost of compliance with the global sulfur cap which officially starts in 2020; the company expects its extra fuel costs could top $2B by that time.

Maersk is the first carrier to publicly state how it intends to charge for the sulfur cap, with other lines holding back to see the market reaction to Maersk's move.

"Carriers should make their revenue through freight rates, instead of surcharges," which should occur only due to unexpected events such as war or natural disasters, says Sunny Ho of the Hong Kong Shippers Council, adding that shippers have had years to prepare for the sulfur cap.

