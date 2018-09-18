China tariff move worries developers of U.S. LNG export projects

China's move to include liquefied natural gas in its retaliatory tariffs on $60B worth of U.S. imports could dim the prospects of U.S. export projects that are hoping to start up in the early to mid-2020s

At least 25 prospective liquefied natural gas export projects in the U.S. are in various stages of pre-development and actively courting buyers, and many would be jeopardized if the U.S.-China trade conflict continues much further.

Analysts say the tariffs would particularly hit plans by U.S. companies such as Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Next Decade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to build new terminals or expand existing ones by adding processing units.

“Some commercial agreements may be on hold until there is more visibility,” says Stacey Morris, director of energy research at Alerian Indexes.

Stock prices of most of the companies rose in the immediate aftermath of China's announcement, as the 10% Chinese tariff was viewed as smaller than feared, at least for now.

