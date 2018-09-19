Bank of Japan sticks to low-rate pledge

After a series of small moves in July, the Bank of Japan is holding firm on guidance from that month that it would keep interest rates very low "for an extended period."

The board's vote was 7-2 to maintain the benchmark short-term interest rate at -0.1%, and to keep the target for Japan's 10-year bond yield around zero, though it repeated a July promise to let the bond yield move more flexibly.

Two dissenters argued that flexible targeting of the 10-year yield was too ambiguous.

The bank also stuck to guidance to buy government bonds at a rate of ¥80T annually (about $712B).

Japanese inflation is still below 1%, a ways below the bank's 2% target.

