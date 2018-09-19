Reuters: India considers boosting steel duties to protect rupee

India is considering raising the effective import duty on some steel products to 15% from a current 5-12.5%, Reuters reports.

That's a move to shore up the rupee, which has fallen to record lows.

“The broader message is to address the trade balance but we will try to promote ‘Make in India’ by encouraging domestic production,” a source told Reuters.

India became a net steel importer for the first time in two years in the quarter ended in June.

ETFs: EPI, INDA, INDY, SCIF, INDL, PIN, SMIN, INXX, IIF, INCO, INR, SCIN, NFTY

ETFs: SLX