Reuters: Tencent Music halves U.S. IPO to $2B

Tencent Music (OTCPK:TCEHY) has halved its planned U.S. IPO to $2B, Reuters reports.

It's not clear, though, whether the smaller deal is tied to lower valuation (the company had previously sought up to $25B in valuation) or fewer shares.

Its planned $4B listing would have been the biggest Chinese float so far in 2018, beating iQiyi's (NASDAQ:IQ) $2.42B IPO.

Tencent controls three-quarters of a growing streaming music market in China, and it filed confidentially with the SEC on Sept. 7, according to reports.