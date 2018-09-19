Rising prices in the U.K.

Retail prices in the U.K. rose 3.5% in August to top the consensus estimate for a 3.2% rise, according to data from the U.K. Office for National Statistics. Retail prices haven't slipped below a 3.0% pace in the U.K. since January of 2017.

Core CPI was up 2.1% to top the 1.8% consensus mark.

"Rising prices for a range of recreational and cultural goods and services, transport services and clothing produced the largest upward contributions to the change in the rate between July and August 2018," reports the agency.

