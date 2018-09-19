Housing starts preview

The housing market is expected to show a little bounce when the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly update on August starts and permits.

Economists forecast housing starts will increase to a 1.24M SAAR from 1.17M in July and permits will move to 1.32M from 1.31M.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) have all showed a strong correlation between their same-store sales marks and the pace of housing starts growth over the last ten years.