Split decision for Amazon?

Citi Research estimates that Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) retail business would be worth $400B if the company was divided in two, while the valuation on the cloud computing division would be around $600B.

The firm sees considerable upside from an Amazon separation, including a reduction in regulatory risk and a removal of the conflict of interest of AWS bidding for certain retail business. The Jeff Bezos succession issue and the company's stock-based incentive compensation packages could also be cleaner if Amazon pulled the trigger on a split.