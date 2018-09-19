Moonshot planning for first space tourists

One giant leap: While Japanese billionaire and online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said he's excited to be part of the first mission to the Moon since 1972, the rocket to take him there still hasn't been built yet. "It's not 100% certain we can bring this to flight," cautioned SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. If the new SpaceX (SPACE) Big Falcon Rocket is ready to go in 2023 as planned, Maezawa wants to bring a group of artists on the "free return trajectory" voyage that doesn't involve an actual lunar landing.

The billionaire founded online retailer Start Today (OTCPK:SATLF, OTC:SRTTY) in 1998. Interestingly, shares of Start Today are down almost 5% for the week in Tokyo amid the news of a potential moonshot for the company's CEO.