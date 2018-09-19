An artsy call on Ethereum

A dramatic call is out from Thomas Crown Art on the cryptocurrency market. The art industry upstart thinks advancements with the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain will lead to a large bite into Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) dominance over the next five years.

Thomas Crown sees a rapid reversal in the price of Ether as the utility of the "immutable ledger" grows. "I think we can expect bitcoin to lose 50 percent of its cryptocurrency market share to ethereum, its nearest rival, within five years," advises the firm