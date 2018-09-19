Alibaba aims high with new chips

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) announced at an event in Hangzhou that it plans to set up a new chip subsidiary to make customized artificial intelligence chips and embedded processors for the cloud and internet of things businesses.

The company hopes to launch its first self-developed AI inference chip out of the Alibaba DAMO Academy in the second half of 2019. The new chip could be used for autonomous driving, smart cities and logistics.

R&D spending at Alibaba is projected to double to $15B over the next three years.

Sources: Bloomberg, Reuters