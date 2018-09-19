Global markets track higher

Equity markets are starting to regroup again as traders remain unflustered by the latest phase of the U.S.-China trade war.
"There was relief as the United States set the initial tariffs at 10 percent, rather than the expected 25 percent, seen by some as a gesture that it was buying time for further negotiations," said a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. China also hit back against the U.S. with a softer punch than anticipated, indicating the nation will not engage in competitive currency devaluations.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei shot up 1.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.2% on the day. The Shanghai Composite Index and Australia's ASX 200 Index both registered a gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the European Stoxx 600 Index is showing a 0.1% bump and U.S. stock futures are mixed in early action.
