Global markets track higher

Equity markets are starting to regroup again as traders remain unflustered by the latest phase of the U.S.-China trade war.

"There was relief as the United States set the initial tariffs at 10 percent, rather than the expected 25 percent, seen by some as a gesture that it was buying time for further negotiations," said a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. China also hit back against the U.S. with a softer punch than anticipated, indicating the nation will not engage in competitive currency devaluations.