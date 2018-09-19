GE Transportation lands approval for locomotives in India

GE Transportation (NYSE:GE) says Indian Railways has confirmed its acceptance of its diesel-electric Evolution Series prototype locomotive.

The company says the major step was achieved following the successful completion of rigorous testing on Indian Railways' tracks following the locomotive handover in February 2018.

The locomotives are part of a $2.5B agreement signed in 2015 in support of the Government of India’s Public Private Partnership ‘Make in India’ program. The deal included an order for 1K locomotives, as well as the establishment of a new GE Transportation factory and maintenance sheds in India.

Production is slated to begin at GE Transportation's plant in Marhowra, India in Q4.

GE -0.87% premarket to $12.55.

Source: Press Release