RIO to integrate Wabco’s advanced fleet solutions into its digital supply chain ecosystem

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) has signed an agreement with RIO, to leverage WABCO’s advanced Fleet Management Solutions within its fast-growing cloud-based connectivity environment to support the European logistics industry.

Specifically, RIO will integrate WABCO’s TX-SOCIAL which analyzes and manages tachograph and driver recorded data as well as TX-TRAILERPULSE, an innovative and cost-efficient trailer-specific telematics solution.

“We are proud to partner with RIO and look forward to an exciting new collaboration, the first ever integration of WABCO’s advanced FMS solutions into an open cloud-based logistics portal serving the transport industry. This is a major milestone which harnesses the power of our respective digital capabilities and will serve to drive differentiating efficiency for the European transport logistics market,” said Nick Rens, WABCO President, Aftermarket, Digital Customer Services, Trailer and Off Highway Division.